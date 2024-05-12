Campus Rec now accessible with OneCards

By Marc Urbanas, contributing writer

Towson University’s Campus Recreation Center now accepts OneCards to enter its facilities. Previously, students could only enter by logging in to the Campus Rec app which would generate a barcode for them to scan.

One turnstile was converted to accept OneCards. The other still accepts the Campus Rec app barcode.

Several students said they planned on using their OneCards to check in from now on.

“I like the swipe access a lot better. It’s just a lot easier to get in,” junior Bridget Thomas said.

“It can take like 10 seconds to sign in with the app, so it definitely saves time to not have to do that,” freshman Shlomo Fischer said.

Campus Rec had OneCard access before the COVID-19 pandemic. It switched to barcode scanning during COVID-19 “to provide touchless entry,” according to an email from Andrew Lynburn, Associate Director of Business Operations for Campus Recreation Services.

Lynburn said the switch back to OnceCard access was “simple and just required swapping out the technology on one of our turnstiles.”

“We acted now based on feedback received from our participants and staff and as we review COVID-era guidelines internally and externally,” Lynburn said.