Career Center launches peer financial coaching program

By Mia Resnicow, SGA Reporter

Towson University’s Career Center held an open house Monday to celebrate its new Peer Financial Coaching program, designed to help students improve their financial literacy.

“We can cover anything from personal finances, student loans, retirement accounts, savings accounts, anything related to credit,” junior Joey Polimeni said. “When you go to make an appointment there is a list of options that covers everything from A-Z.”

Polimeni is one of four peer financial coaches, and an economics major and business minor who wants to become a financial planner after graduation. The coaches each completed 20 hours of training for the program, covering ethics and confidentiality in addition to specific financial topics and coaching techniques.

Students can sign up for a 30 minute peer-financial session through the Career Center tab on Handshake. The first appointment is focused on setting financial goals and then students can schedule check-ins based on what fits their schedule.

Jonas Sheckler, Assistant Director of Financial Wellbeing at Towson University, was hired last February to bring a financial advising program to Towson University. The program is in partnership with PNC Bank.

Other universities, such as University of Virginia and University of Pennsylvania, have Peer Financial coaching programs. However, Towson is one of few Maryland universities that offer a peer-to-peer financial advising initiative like this one.