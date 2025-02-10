Chatime and Pho Bac open permanent location on Towson University campus

By Alisha Schruefer, Contributing Writer

Taiwanese teahouse Chatime and Vietnamese restaurant Pho Bac will open their permanent location at Towson University Monday, Feb. 10 with a grand opening at 11 a.m.

Chatime and Pho Bac are located on the first floor of the Newell Den and operate 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

“I am a huge fan of boba tea, so I’m excited to have somewhere where I can enjoy it after class on the weekdays,” first year Emily Burns said.

Before opening the permanent location, Chatime had been operating out of Local Restaurant Row in the University Union on a rotating schedule with other restaurants. The permanent location is operated by Simran Singh, a Towson alum.

This new location will offer many milk tea and juice flavors, some classic and some unique, and some new food options as well, according to Singh.

Chatime hopes that this new location will bring something special to the Towson campus, providing students with an opportunity to enjoy high-quality bubble tea from the comfort of their own dining hall.

Chatime is also currently working with Towson clubs on ideas for fundraisers and other business incentives to work on with students, according to Singh.

Alysa Wheland, a first year, said, “I don’t drink bubble tea that often, but I’m interested to see how popular Chatime is going to be once it opens.”

For drink recommendations, Singh recommends the caramel and strawberry milk teas, and for those looking for a more juice-focused option, the pineapple green tea.