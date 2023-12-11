Christian May named CAA Co-Player of the Week after two massive performances

By Jake Shindel, men’s basketball reporter

Towson men’s basketball guard Christian May had a disappointing start to his season.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound sophomore shot just 23/81 (28.4%) from the field across Towson’s first eight games after making 44.6% of his shots as a freshman last year.

But May stepped up big last week, helping the Tigers earn an upset win over UMass and then a big win against crosstown foe UMBC. His efforts led to him being named Coastal Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week.

“I had a slow start to the season; I was kind of in my head a little bit,” May said after his career-high 27-point performance against UMass on Dec. 6.

In addition to a career-high in points, May recorded seven rebounds and a steal against UMass. Three days later, he scored 24 points in a win against UMBC, leading Towson to a 2-0 week.

Over the two games, May shot a combined 68% from the field on 17-for-25 shooting. He went 9-for-15 on 3-pointers, and his nine threes over two games account for the same number of 3-pointers he had in the team’s first eight games.

May’s slow start to the season appears to be behind him, and the emergence out of the slump comes at the right time. Towson, who struggled against good competition like Houston (No. 4 in the AP Poll) and Colorado (receiving votes) earlier in the season, has won two straight games and has a week to prepare for a matchup with Bryant on Saturday.

Guard Nendah Tarke is expected to suit up for Towson next weekend after his NCAA waiver was approved to be immediately eligible.

The team is starting to come together with three more games in the out-of-conference slate. After facing Bryant, Towson has two home games against Nicholls and Arcadia before traveling to Monmouth on Jan. 4 to begin conference play.

