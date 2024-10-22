COFAC offers free student tickets to art performances through alumni donation

By Alisha Schruefer, contributing writer

The College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) launched an initiative that offers free student rush tickets to performances. The Center for the Arts Box Office offers a limited number of the tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The main goal of the initiative is to increase student turnout at art events, and in the long run, create a more artful campus at Towson.

Students should come to the COFAC box office an hour before performances and present their TU student ID to receive a free ticket. The initiative was made possible by a donation from an anonymous Towson alumni.

Dean of the College of Fine Arts Regina Carlow PhD hopes this will push students to come out and support their fellow artists, and increase interest in performing arts with non-performing majors.

“I’d really like to spark an interdisciplinary connection,” Carlow said. “It makes all the difference in the world to sit down and do something that you have never done before.”

Another major part of this initiative is the goal of fostering accessibility for every student.

“Arts are excellent at building community,” Laura Malkus, the COFAC Marketing and Public Relations manager said. “We want this initiative to push forth the notion that cost should not be a barrier to students who wish to participate in arts events.”

The initiative was announced in October and students have already been using the free rush tickets to attend performances.

Regular-priced student tickets are still available alongside free student rush tickets. Carlow mentions that she would love to have the problem of running out of rush tickets.

“A campus that has a rich and vibrant art community is a better place to live,” Carlow said.

A full list of events happening at the COFAC is available on the Towson Box Office website, and at the in-person box office in the CFA building.

“No matter what you’re looking for, there is something for everyone,” Carlow said.