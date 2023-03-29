College of Business hosts open forums with final candidates of dean search

By: Gabriel Donahue, news editor

The College of Business and Economics will host the final four candidates of its dean search in four open forums on March 28-31.

The College’s dean search committee encouraged students, faculty and staff to participate, according to an article from TU Today. Attendees will receive digital surveys to give an evaluation of each candidate following the forums.

The forums will take place from 4-5 p.m. in the College of Liberal Arts in room 2110. They will provide an opportunity for the candidates to speak with the campus community and answer questions.

Students should bring their OneCards.

The first forum, held Tuesday, featured Sue Lehrman. According to her bio, Lehrman “has spent over 20 years in higher education leadership roles.” Most recently, Lehrman served as the dean of the Rohrer College of Business at Rowan University.

Aneil Mishra, the former dean of the School of Management at the University of Michigan-Flint, will be at Wednesday’s forum, according to the timeline on the dean search webpage.

The other two candidates have not yet been announced.

The College of Business and Economics began the search for its new dean following Shohreh Kaynama’s retirement in November.

Kaynama served as the dean of the College for nearly twenty years. Laurie Mullen, dean of the College of Education, has led the search committee for Kaynama’s successor.

The committee is looking for candidates with a vision for the future of the college, Mullen said in February.