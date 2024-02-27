Dance department hosts annual student-led performance

By Alexandra Momot, contributing writer

The Towson University Department of Dance this past weekend hosted its annual student-run show, titled the Dance Majors’ Performance Project, choreographed, performed and stage-managed entirely by students in the dance program.

The show gave dancers like sophomore Danil England the opportunity to “step into a role as a creator,” and have their artistic voices heard.

“I hope this will lead to my development and growth as a choreographer and help me in my professional pursuit,” England said in a message.

Another sophomore, Kayli Sassaman, choreographed a duet for the show centered around mental health and mental health awareness. She said she enjoyed being able to communicate an important message through her art to the audience.

Rowan Greenawalt and Elise Lam choreographed a piece together.

“The performances were definitely the best we’ve done the dance, which is nice because you walk away feeling proud of what you did,” Greenawalt said in a message.

The dance department will host more shows throughout the semester. Refracted, the senior seminar showcase, will run March 28-30 in the Dance Studio Theatre. The dance company will perform May 1-5 in the Stephens Hall Theatre.