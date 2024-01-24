Dates to remember for the spring semester
By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief
Jan. 27-28: Residence halls reopen
Jan. 29: First day of classes
Feb. 6: Last day to add or drop classes for full-semester courses
March 16: Non-nine month residence halls close for spring break
March 17-24: Spring break
March 24: Non-nine month residence halls reopen at 9 a.m.
April 8: Last day to withdraw from full-semester courses with a “W,” or change to pass or audit grading
May 14: Last day of classes
May 15: Final exams begin
May 21: End of semester
May 22: Residence halls close at 9 a.m.
College of Fine Arts and Communication commencement ceremony at 10 a.m.
Fisher College of Science and Mathematics commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.
May 23: College of Business and Economics commencement ceremony at 10 a.m.
College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.
May 24: College of Education commencement ceremony at 10 a.m.
College of Health Professions commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.