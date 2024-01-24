Dates to remember for the spring semester

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Jan. 27-28: Residence halls reopen

Jan. 29: First day of classes

Feb. 6: Last day to add or drop classes for full-semester courses

March 16: Non-nine month residence halls close for spring break

March 17-24: Spring break

March 24: Non-nine month residence halls reopen at 9 a.m.

April 8: Last day to withdraw from full-semester courses with a “W,” or change to pass or audit grading

May 14: Last day of classes

May 15: Final exams begin

May 21: End of semester

May 22: Residence halls close at 9 a.m.

College of Fine Arts and Communication commencement ceremony at 10 a.m.

Fisher College of Science and Mathematics commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.

May 23: College of Business and Economics commencement ceremony at 10 a.m.

College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.

May 24: College of Education commencement ceremony at 10 a.m.

College of Health Professions commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.