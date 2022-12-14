Dec. 15 inclement weather update: delayed opening, parking changes

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to forecasted inclement weather, the university announced Wednesday.

The university said that in-person final exams previously scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday will instead be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Virtual exams scheduled for before 10 a.m. will start on time, as scheduled.

All 10:15 a.m. exams will begin on time.

The university shuttle will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. All staff, including those teleworking, should begin work at 10:00 a.m. Essential personnel for inclement weather response should report to work on time.

Due to the forecast, the West Village garage roof will be closed at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. West Village resident permit holders must move their vehicle to a lower level within the garage, Towson’s Parking and Transportation services said.

Further, students are permitted to park in designated Core areas in Union, Glen or Towsontown Garages, Parking and Transportation services said. Those with residential parking permits who park in the non-residential garages will not be ticketed while the West Village Garage roof is being cleared off.

Parking and Transportation Services said students with residential permits who park in the non-residential garages would need to be relocated to their assigned parking area within 24 hours of the official campus reopening.

Additionally, Campus Recreation will open at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.