Defenseman Colby Barsz drafted by Utah Archers of the Premier Lacrosse League

By Cam Bonner, staff writer

Defenseman Colby Barsz of the Towson men’s lacrosse team was drafted by the Utah Archers in the third round with the 24th pick for the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

During the season, Barsz has led the team in caused turnovers with 22, averaging 1.3 per game. He added 23 groundballs as well throughout the year. Barsz is also on the Towson leaderboard with 64 caused turnovers throughout his career as a Tiger. He was part of a defense that allowed 8.44 goals per game, which is the NCAA’s best of the year.

He made his mark on the Towson record book by being eighth all-time in caused turnovers. Throughout his time playing at Towson, he showed versatility by playing long stick midfielder (LSM) and close defensemen. Barsz’s outstanding play rewarded him with the CAA All-Tournament Team, and he was also All-CAA First Team in close defense and LSM in 2022.

The Towson Tigers now have four players who were drafted into the PLL. The last defenseman was Koby Smith who was taken fifth overall by the New York Atlas in 2022. The pair of Zach Goodrich and Alex Woodall were both selected in the 2019 PLL draft. Goodrich by the Chrome, now known as the Denver Outlaws, and Woodall by the Maryland Whipsnakes

Barsz is headed to a well-rounded team in the Utah Archers who just recently won the PLL Championship in 2023. They defeated the Waterdogs in their first title after an 8-2 record. Barsz and the Archers will face off against the Waterdogs on Saturday, June 1 in Albany, New York.

Before Barsz goes to the PLL, he and the Tigers have business to handle in the NCAA Tournament, going against No. 4 Syracuse in New York Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.