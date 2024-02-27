Downs earns back-to-back conference award

By Courtney Ott, Sports Editor

Towson men’s lacrosse goalkeeper Luke Downs earned CAA Defensive Player of the Week for a second week in a row.

On Feb. 23, The Tigers took on Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, looking to bounce back from Towson’s 16-13 loss at home to the Hawks during the 2023 season.

Downs faced 20 shots from the Hawks, saving 13 and shutting out the home team in the fourth quarter. Downs and the Tiger’s defense held Saint Joseph’s to seven goals, a season-low throughout the 2024 season. Downs finished the matchup with a 65% save rate with the addition of five ground balls.

Previously, on Feb. 17, Downs was the backbone of Towson’s 17-5 win over Navy, in which he recorded 11 saves, three ground balls and held a 69% save rate.

Downs is now placed second in NCAA Division I goalkeepers with an average of 7.5 goals allowed and is ranked No. 12 for save rates at 58.3%

Towson’s next game is on Feb. 27 to take on Loyola at 6 p.m.