Dylan Williamson uplifts Towson in nail-biting win against James Madison

By: Waindim Tufoin, Staff Writer and Jonathan Totten, Contributing Writer

In their first matchup since the 2021-2022 season, the Towson Tigers welcomed old CAA rival James Madison to a roaring TU Arena, capping off a spirited sports tripleheader. In a game marked by intense runs and clutch performances, Towson edged out the Dukes with a 67-63 victory.

The Tigers opened the game on fire, knocking down jumpers and locking down on defense. Leading the early charge was guard Dylan Williamson, who nailed three of Towson’s first six shots and added an assist. Despite the strong start, JMU responded with a 13-2 run midway through the first half, flipping the momentum. The Tigers, however, tightened up defensively and held the Dukes scoreless for a four-minute stretch, spearheaded by Williamson’s command of the offense. He tallied 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half.

At halftime, James Madison led 36-31. Both teams shot well from the field, with Towson at 40% and JMU slightly better at 42%. The scoring battle was even inside, with JMU posting 14 points in the paint and Towson close behind with 12. The key difference was JMU’s decisive 13-2 run.

Head coach Pat Skerry emphasized toughness during the halftime break, rallying his team with a clear message. The Tigers responded with a 9-0 run to open the second half.

“I thought we showed toughness attacking the basket and with our defense. We were just more aggressive,” Skerry said of the strong start after halftime.

The game remained neck-and-neck, with the score tied at 51 with seven minutes left. Guard Rihdir Hicks provided a critical spark off the bench, contributing six points, a steal, and a rebound.

“I try to come in and bring energy; do what I can on both ends of the floor. I know I have good instincts defensively, so my job is to give as much energy as I can and try to change the game,” Hicks said.

Williamson hit a crucial three-pointer with two minutes remaining, giving Towson a 62-56 lead. However, JMU refused to back down, capitalizing on a late turnover by Williamson and a foul by Christian May to cut the lead to 62-60. With 17 seconds on the clock, Williamson drained another three-pointer and sealed the game with two clutch free throws, securing the 67-63 win.

Coach Skerry praised Williamson’s performance in the absence of Tyler Tejada, who was seen in a walking boot before the game and is listed as day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

“I like that we recruited him, and he’s got a lot of talent. He just made plays,” Skerry said of Williamson. “He made the big shot late and then the foul shots. They’re not free, and those were two big ones. He was phenomenal tonight.”

Williamson finished the game with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, stepping up when his team needed him most.

“I have faith in all my guys here,” Williamson said. “We came out and played the same way. We are down a guy; we’re missing him, but everyone came to play today.”

Up next, the Tigers travel to Nicholls State for a non-conference matchup next Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.