Early Deficit Dooms Towson in 10-6 Loss to Monmouth

By: Tommy Pelle, Deputy Sports Editor and Henry Ortiz, Contributing Writer

With temperatures reaching nearly 80 degrees, the Towson Tigers hosted the Monmouth Hawks in a rubber match at Schuerholz Park on Sunday. Despite the above average temperatures, a freezing cold first inning resulted in a 10-6 loss for the TIgers.

“It was a big game that we needed to win in a big way to keep pace with where we feel like we need to be to make a run at the CAA tournament,” said head coach Matt Tyner.

As Major League Baseball celebrated Opening Day this past Thursday, the Tigers hosted their home opener in conference play. Nearly one year after winning their most recent series against a CAA opponent, Towson looked to end the cold streak on their opening weekend.

Things began unraveling early for Towson starter Dutch DeProspero. An RBI triple from Hawks second baseman Casey Caufield gave Monmouth an early 1-0 lead. A fielding blunder from Towson right fielder Taye Robinson allowed Caufield to score two batters later. After walking the bases loaded, Monmouth right fielder Nick Lovarco sent a big fly over the left field fence to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.

All of this done without an out being recorded.

In the bottom of the first, the Tigers began to chip away at the six run deficit. Nich Francuzenko, like he has been doing all series, got things started with a single through the left side. Catcher Brian Heckelman scored Francuzeko on a single to center field. The knock was Heckelman’s 100th career hit and 18th RBI of the season.

However, the Hawks bats were as warm as the above average temperature. In the top of the second, Monmouth would plate three more runs making it a 9-1 ballgame.

After two innings the Tigers had already burned through two arms. Staring at a depleted bullpen after two games already this weekend, the Tigers were in desperate need for one of their relievers to eat some serious innings.

The Tigers bullpen heed the call. Three scoreless innings for Jacob Whiteman and one run in one inning of work for Nick Karls kept the team in the game.

While the Tigers bullpen held it down, the Towson bats got going again in the bottom of the sixth. Center fielder Brett Ahalt knocked in Max D’Alessandro and Michael Mallas to make it a 10-3 game.

Towson plated another two runs in the bottom of the seventh thanks to back-to-back RBI singles for shortstop Jordan Peyton and Fancuzeko, cutting the Monmouth lead to 10-5. Peyton would pick up another RBI on a single in the bottom of the ninth, making it a 10-6 ballgame.

Despite the bullpen keeping the Hawks at bay and Towson having the tying run in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the ninth, the deficit would be insurmountable, with the Tigers falling 10-6.

“Tip the cap to Monmouth, they did exactly what they needed to,” said Tyner. “It’s a fun game, it just sucks that we’re on the short end of the stick.”

Francuzenko had quite the series against the Hawks, going 6-13 and two RBIs. Brett Ahalt also had quite the day. On top of a 2-4 day with two RBIs, Ahalt had a home run robbery on Hawks left fielder Chris Andrews that was Sportscenter Top-10 worthy.

Kudos are also in order for the relief effort today from the Tiger bullpen. In seven innings of work, Whiteman, Karls, Kyle Emmons and Brett Seils combined for one earned run, one walk and just six hits.

“When it’s running downhill like that early in the game, and it’s on a Sunday and you’ve kind of burned a couple of arms, you need to see if somebody can get three and hold it,” said Tyner.

The Tigers next game is Apr. 1 at Schuerholz Park against Coppin State, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. The Tigers now sit at 9-19.