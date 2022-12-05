Explainer: how the University System of Maryland replaces a president

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

With Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel leaving her position in February to lead the University of Louisville, the University System of Maryland will conduct an extensive process to replace her.

Schatzel’s seven-year tenure will end on Feb.1, 2023. Then, according to a letter from System Chancellor Jay Perman, an interim president will take over while the board of regents conducts a nationwide search for a successor.

On Wednesday, Perman said he’ll provide updates on an interim successor to Schatzel in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the system said the process for replacing a president is universal throughout its 12 institutions.

First, the chancellor will hold town halls and other campus meetings to gather feedback on who to add to a search committee. Next, the University System will announce the search committee, which a board of regents member will lead.

Then, once the search is completed, the committee will present a recommendation to the chancellor and regents. The board will make the final selection.

When former Towson President Maravene Loeschke stepped down in 2014 due to health reasons, then-provost Timothy J. L. Chandler took over the presidency on an interim basis until 2016. Chandler resumed his role as provost upon Schatzel’s arrival in 2018.

Recently, the University System underwent this procurement process to replace the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s longtime president Freeman Hrabowski after his retirement.

Since the University System considers the 12 presidents to be at-will employees, a system spokesman said Schatzel’s departure is considered a resignation.

She will begin her tenure at UofL on Feb. 1, 2023. There, she will earn $925,000 a year plus $200,000 annually when she retires, according to the Courier-Journal. This is a $394,550 increase from her current salary of $530,450.