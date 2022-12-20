Fall 2022 headline recap
News
After recent uptick in enrollment of minority students, TU’s student population is expected to become majority-minority
Leaked messages allegedly show members of TU’s TPUSA chapter using racial, homophobic slurs
TU honors Black alumni during homecoming with dedications for renamed residence halls, Divine Nine Walkway
‘It’s such a historic thing to happen’: Towson students react to Moore’s victory
Van Bokkelen Auditorium to be named after TU Turning Point adviser
Student Affairs to expand resources for food insecure students
Towson President Kim Schatzel to leave after seven year tenure
Sports
Orioles shutout Astros as Towson Alumni Association celebrated TU Night at Camden Yards
TU field hockey coach not retained after several losing seasons
Towson Esports’ Christian Webb named Madden 23 champion after undefeated run
Towson Volleyball defeats Hofstra, earns third-straight regular season title
Randall Murrain, the man behind the booming voice at Towson home games
Towson athletes share their experiences and new opportunities with NIL deals
Over three decades of service to TU Football
‘There’s gonna be some change’: Shinnick introduced as new Towson Football Head Coach