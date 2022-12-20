Recap

Fall 2022 headline recap

Editor in Chief

News

After recent uptick in enrollment of minority students, TU’s student population is expected to become majority-minority

Leaked messages allegedly show members of TU’s TPUSA chapter using racial, homophobic slurs

TU honors Black alumni during homecoming with dedications for renamed residence halls, Divine Nine Walkway

‘It’s such a historic thing to happen’: Towson students react to Moore’s victory

Van Bokkelen Auditorium to be named after TU Turning Point adviser

Student Affairs to expand resources for food insecure students

Towson President Kim Schatzel to leave after seven year tenure

Sports

Orioles shutout Astros as Towson Alumni Association celebrated TU Night at Camden Yards

TU field hockey coach not retained after several losing seasons

Towson Esports’ Christian Webb named Madden 23 champion after undefeated run

Towson Volleyball defeats Hofstra, earns third-straight regular season title

Randall Murrain, the man behind the booming voice at Towson home games

Towson athletes share their experiences and new opportunities with NIL deals

Over three decades of service to TU Football

‘There’s gonna be some change’: Shinnick introduced as new Towson Football Head Coach

Katie Gerzabek Salem named Towson Field Hockey Head Coach

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
Close

The Towerlight Today is our newsletter that comes out Monday-Friday during the semester.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.