Food delivery robots will take Towson in late March

By Edwardina Beeko, Contributing Writer

Small autonomous delivery robots are set to roll out on Towson University’s campus after spring break. The university’s dining contractor Aramark Collegiate Hospitality will launch a new food delivery system using Starship robots to transport meals directly to students.

There will be about five robots at the outset, with plans to expand the fleet to 20. The robots will serve residence halls but cannot climb stairs or access elevators, meaning students will need to meet the robots outside, according to T. Davis, director of advocacy for University Residence Government, who spoke about the robots at an URG meeting.

Students living at 10 West will have to pick up their orders at the end of the bridge near the Prettyman and Scarborough Halls, according to Davis.

The introduction of the robots has sparked a variety of student reactions. Some students see them as a game changer.

“I wouldn’t need to get out of bed,” sophomore Carson Momplaisir said. “I’m always too far away from the food places, I’d take delivery.”

“I think delivery robots have a lot of potential to make things more convenient and accessible, especially on a big campus,” sophomore Stecia Nazziwa said. “They could be really helpful for people with mobility issues. Plus, as an IT major, I’m excited about what this means for the growth of autonomous tech.”

However, some students have concerns about their practicality.

“When I’m at the library that’d be cool, but other than that, it seems okay,” sophomore Jayline Figueroa said.

Nazziwa did raise safety concerns.

“But I do worry about job displacement if they continue to grow and what happens if one of these robots’ malfunctions—safety issues could be a real problem,” she said.

Aramark did not respond to a request for comment by publication time Friday.