Four Tigers Earn Inside Lacrosse All-American Honor

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

After the winningest season since 2016, 13-4, men’s lacrosse continues to earn awards as four Tigers are named on the Inside Lacrosse Media All-American List, announced Sunday night. The group are the first All-Americans from Towson since 2021.

Mikey Weisshaar leads as an IL First Team All-American at midfielder while Colby Barsz is a Third Team All-American at defense. Nick DeMaio and Reece Potter are each All-America Honorable Mention at attack and SSDM, respectively.

Weisshaar, a sophomore midfielder, is the first person to be named an IL First Team All-American since Zach Goodrich in 2019. He is Towson’s goal leader with 42 and 16 assists for a total of 61 from the first midfield.

After being drafted 24th overall by Utah Archers in the 2024 PLL Draft, Barsz is the first defenseman to be on the list since 2021. He leads the team with 22 turnovers and he is also often tasked with the opponent’s biggest offensive threat.

CAA Offensive Player of the Year, DeMaio is another first. He is the first attack to be named to the All-American list since its debut in 2017. With 82 points, he has 32 goals, 50 assists and 28 ground balls. The California Native earned at least five points in nine different games and is third in assists per game.

Finally, Potter earns his first All-American honor and is the first SSDM on the list since Goodrich in 2019. The Michigan native leads all the CAA non-faceoff players with 56 ground balls, adding 16 caused turnovers.

Their season ends after losing to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament First Round.