From campus to catwalk: Towson Tigers take New York Fashion Week 

By Kendra Bryant, Staff Writer

Three Towson University students traveled to the Big Apple to participate in New York Fashion Week during early February. They shot the runway, ran PR and auditioned to be models for the annual fashion event.

Senior Dontrell Jones-Tobin is both a photographer and model. He shot during the week and did PR work for several brands. Although this is his third fashion week experience, he found it to be the most meaningful.

He worked with designers Grace Ling, Freddie Estelle, Herskind, Aaron Potts, Jacques Agbobly, DawnxDare, Chuck Collins, GAX Co., Daveed Baptiste and is featured in an interview with the Black in Fashion Council.

Jones-Tobin’s career began with acting and a dream of becoming a finance trader. His business major gave him many skills that have landed him on the runway.

“I’ve learned all about sales, self-pitching, the ins and outs of companies and how to properly reach out to people,” Jones-Tobin said.

He was encouraged by friends to join Towson’s own Modelz of Distinction, and later signed to an agency.

Jones-Tobin hopes to move to New York City permanently to advance his photography career and secure a creative director role with an agency. His key to landing an opportunity like NYFW? Simply reaching out.

“Do not be afraid to email,” he said. “People are always looking for fresh faces.”

Left, a group poses on the street during New York Fashion week (Photo by Nathan Johnson). Right, Dontrell Jones-Tobin poses at a New York Fashion Week event (Photo provided by Dontrell Jones-Tobin).

This was sophomore Nathan Johnson’s first New York Fashion Week. He spent his Saturday absorbing the “posh” fashions of the Big Apple and capturing moments with other local creatives with his camera.

“This trip to NYC was the first time I’ve ever really gone to somewhere on my own and just explored,” Johnson said. “I was nervous, but a good nervous. I felt alive.”

He’s loved being behind the camera since he started assisting his father with photoshoots.

“I’ve only had my camera for about four to five months,” Johnson said. “But I’ve spent years learning photography; the terminology and how to work each setting.”

It’s been a dream of his to attend New York Fashion Week. Like his inspirations, photographers Jack Bridgland and Gunner Stahl, NYFW has served as a great place to build a portfolio.

Along with a passion for photography, Johnson also walks as a model for Modelz of Distinction. He was inspired to join after attending their Fall 2023 show.

Johnson aspires to work with celebrity clients like Playboi Carti, and venture to Atlanta to build his photography portfolio. Daily, he remembers to apply the advice he received from friend and mentor, Jones-Tobin.

“Just F’ it, screw it, and just do it. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do,” Jones-Tobin said.

While channeling her inner Naomi Campbell, junior Letitia Haffner graced the busy streets of New York City on the morning of her birthday. She made it to her first stop at 11 a.m., a casting call with Indie Fashion.

Although she was not chosen for the casting, she was able to capture content and receive feedback on her walk.

“I’ve been modeling since I was in the seventh grade,” said Haffner. “I didn’t make the team during that time, but I realized how much support I had and applied all of the provided feedback.”

She is now a model for Modelz of Distinction, where she walks both mainstream and urban categories.

“I noticed that M.O.D produced some of the best models I’ve ever seen,” Haffner said. “They’ve taught me how to center my emotions in my walk and ways to create chemistry with the camera.”

Haffner transferred from Prince George’s Community College in 2024. It was there that she met a group of creatives who encouraged her to pursue fashion.

“In New York, I saw a different grind, a different energy. Especially from my friends,” she said.

Haffner sticks to the motto of having a game plan and to “do it broke.” She has dreams of booking shows in Paris and Milan, and even hopes to one day see her face in an advertisement for Vogue.

“I want to rub shoulders with the elites, all while still building space for my community,” Haffner said.