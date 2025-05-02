From Campus to Pros: Two Towson Football Stars Come Closer to NFL Dreams

Written by Jayden Gonsalves, Contributing Writer

On Saturday, April 26 the Towson University football team announced two standout players have recently earned opportunities within the National Football League (NFL).

Tight End Carter Runyon and Defensive Lineman Nchabanu Fortaboh, two key athletes within Towson’s program are taking major steps forward in their professional careers.

Runyon signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent. The redshirt senior hailing from Fairfax County, Virginia spent the last two seasons breaking records for Towson football. Runyon became Towson’s first tight end to earn All-American recognition, achieving this milestone twice in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to becoming a two-time All-CAA tight end, Runyon also led the Towson Football team in receptions during both of his years as a Tiger, garnering a total of 88 receptions, nine touchdowns and over 1,000 yards. After the season, Runyon was invited to play in both the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl in 2024.

Runyon has continued Towson’s emerging tradition of producing NFL talent, marking the second consecutive year a former Tiger has reached the league as an undrafted free agent—following cornerback Robert Javier’s signing with the Tennessee Titans last season.

Meanwhile on the other side of the ball, Nchabanu Fortaboh has also caught the attention of the league. The defensive lineman was invited to the Baltimore Ravens rookie minicamp.

Fortabah, a redshirt junior hailing from Germantown, Maryland, also played a key role on the team this season. After recently transferring from Virginia University of Lynchburg, he played 11 games as a dominant presence on Towson’s defensive line. Throughout the season Fortabah tallied up 33 tackles, one forced fumble, and led the team in sacks with 6.5.

As Carter Runyon and Nchabanu Fortabah take their first steps into pursuing a professional NFL career, they will continue to embody the pride of being a Towson Tiger. Whether it be on Sunday Night games or drills in practice, both exceptional athletes will inspire the next generation of Towson team members with their grit, resilience and passion for the game.