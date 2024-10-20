Gameplan Lost in Translation as Towson is downed by Stony Brook on Homecoming 

By Jonathan Totten, Contributing Writer

The Towson Tigers take on the Stony Brook Seawolves in this years, Towson Homecoming. With the added excitement and high hopes from the home crowd, this game was vital to develop and improve the issues the Tigers have displayed in most recent games.

The Towson Tigers quickly set the tone of the game, scoring on an opening kick for a 75-yard return by Devin Matthews. To redeem their start on the defensive, the Stony Brook Seawolves scored on offense the following drive. The three-minute drive would end with a ten-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Knoop to Jasiah Williams to tie the game at seven.

The Tigers would struggle most of the first quarter throwing the ball, only completing 54 yards, while the Seawolves would struggle running the ball, only completing 65 yards. However, the Tigers mustered an impressive 92 rushing yards.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Towson kicker Keegan Vaughan drilled a 30-yard field goal to put the Tigers within four points of the Seawolves (14-10).

The Tigers would gain their first and only lead in the second quarter following a turnover on downs while the Seawolves attempted to punt the ball. Towson took advantage of the defensive stop, scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown via Tyrell Greene Jr to gain a 17-14 lead.

In addition, Stony Brook’s negative eleven rushing yards in the second quarter was a testament to Towson’s defensive pressure on the line, but Towson, however, could not stop their passing game, allowing 183 passing yards, and two passing touchdowns.

“I think three of those touchdowns were wide open and it’s really our guy’s eyes being in the wrong place”, said Towson head coach Pete Shinnick. “I thought their quarterback played an exceptional game. He went 34/40. I say we gave him 17 of those real simple though.”

The inability to get their secondary and defensive line on the same page would quickly lose the Tigers their momentum, allowing the Seawolves to have fast-paced drives that resulted in constant points.

The Seawolves would score a touchdown in nine plays with two minutes left in the first half to put them up 28-17 going into the half.

The Tigers started with the ball in their hands in the second half, but the Seawolves’ defensive pressure forced them to punt it early. Although the Tigers averaged 7.3 yards per rush, they finished the game with only 15 first downs.

“We ran well but were not able to get yardage when we needed it”, said Shinnick. “They ran 80 plays; we ran 54 plays. We didn’t run enough plays to have an opportunity.”

The Seawolves scored on their first drive of the second half with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Knoop to Jayce Freeman on a drive that lasted three minutes again.

With Stony Brook’s adeptness on both sides of the ball, it was evident they had control of the game. Defensive Back Rudy Silvera picked off Towson Quarterback Sean Brown on a deep pass to Zay Perkins to get the Seawolves offense back on the field. Fortunately, the Tigers defense, which spent a large portion of the game on the field, forced a Seawolves field goal. The Tigers ended the third quarter with an explosive 29-yard run from Tyrell Greene.

Tigers Quarterback Sean Brown was sacked for a loss of 14 yards and fumbled, which was caused by Rushawn Lawrence. The Seawolves scored on Towson’s 20-yard line the immediate play via a pass from Tyler Knoop to Jasaiah Williams for his third touchdown to put them up 45-17.

Sean Brown completed a 42-yard pass up the middle to John Dunmore, but he fumbled at Stony Brook’s 34-yard line, which was forced by Jordan Jackson.

Towson would end the game with a 35-yard rushing touchdown from Ike Daniel with fourteen seconds left on the clock to make the final score 54-24 in favor of the Seawolves.

Towson is currently 3-4 and will need a win at Monmouth next Saturday to break five hundred. Kickoff is set for Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.