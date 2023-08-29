Ginsberg’s starting salary surpasses Schatzel’s, interim-President Perreault’s

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor in Chief

The Towerlight obtained the University System of Maryland’s appointment letter for Mark Ginsberg, Towson University’s next president, which included his salary.

Ginsberg has a starting salary of $600,000, the letter stated.

This is greater than what Towson’s previous President Kim Schatzel earned when she left the university in February for the University of Louisville. Schatzel’s salary as of October 2022 was $530,450, according to The Towerlight.

Her starting salary was $369,000, the article stated.

As interim president, Melanie Perreault earns $444,753, according to her appointment letter acquired by The Towerlight through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

However, because she became interim president on Feb. 1 and Ginsberg will begin his tenure on Oct. 30, that salary will be “prorated for any period of service as Interim President for less than a full year,” the letter stated.

The annual rate for Perreault’s service as interim president surpasses her annual salary as provost. Perreault’s salary as provost was $386,910 as of October 2022, The Towerlight article stated.

