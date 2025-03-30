Heckelman Goes Deep, Tigers Roar Past Monmouth in 7-1 Victory in series opener

By: Jackson Palich, Staff Writer

Heckelman goes deep, and pitching shines in Towson’s dominant win in the series opener versus Monmouth, 7-1.

The Hawks struck first by a leadoff double off starting pitcher Andrew Luczak, which was driven in by a sac-fly from Monmouth DH Jay Bant. Towson responded emphatically in the bottom half with a three-run blast to left field by Catcher Brian Heckelman, giving the Tigers the lead 3-1 to end the first.

Heckleman continued his stellar start in the top of the second, where he gunned down Monmouth runner Chris Walsh at second, who reached through a hit by pitch. The Tigers took advantage of a Monmouth wild pitch and added two more in the bottom of the second, extending their lead to 5-1.

2.1 innings went by scoreless, but there was no shortage of defensive highlights. With a man on first in the top of the third, Tigers first baseman Nich Francuzenko made a diving stop, tagged the bag, and fired over to second in time to finish the inning-ending double play. Later, Left fielder Brady Nathison made a leaping grab up against the wall to save extra bases.

Led by a bases-clearing double from Right fielder Taye Robinson, Towson would break the game open in the bottom of the fifth. They extended their lead to 7-1, ending Monmouth starter Tommy Kent’s afternoon at 4.1 innings pitched, seven hits given up, and four earned runs out of seven were charged to him.

Starting pitcher Andrew Luczak was taken out of the game in the top of the seventh, ending his gem at six innings pitched, two hits given up, and one run earned. Luczak settled in as the game went on, going five shutout innings after allowing his first and only run in the first. Relief pitcher Matt Leikus took his place and continued the pitching masterclass, going the final three innings and recording a shutout of his own with only one hit allowed.

The Tigers finish the series against the Hawks this weekend, playing Saturday and Sunday at 1 P.M.