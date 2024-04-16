How to vote for SGA

By Alexandra Momot, contributing writer

Elections for the 104th administration of the Towson University Student Government Association will occur Wednesday and Thursday.

Voting will take place virtually on Involved@TU and at sponsored voting places, according to Coordinator of Student Organizations Chris Rindosh in an email Monday. To vote virtually, students will log in with their NetID

Sponsored polling locations are on the second floor of the University Union, Freedom Square, the first floor of West Village Commons and outside of Burdick Hall.

Voting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and closes Thursday at 4 p.m.

Only undergraduate students may vote, according to Rindosh.