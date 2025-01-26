Important dates for the 2025 spring semester

By Jaylen Beaner-Walker, Staff Writer

Important academic dates

The spring term begins on Jan. 27 and officially ends on May 20. The last day of classes is Tuesday, May 13 and the final exam period begins on May 14. Spring semester officially ends on May 20 with the last day of exams.

The final exam schedule can be found here.

For full semester classes, the add-drop period ends Feb. 4. This is the last day to drop a course with no grade carrying onto a student’s academic record.

For the semester’s first 7-week courses, the add-drop period ends Jan. 30, and the second 7-week courses add-drop period ends March 28.

For full semester classes, the last day to withdraw from a class with a grade of “W”, a pass or audit grade, is April 8.

Spring break goes from March 16 to March 23. No classes will be in session but Towson will be open during this time.

Registration for Classes

Registration for the Fall 2025 semester begins April 14 for graduate students and April 15 for undergraduates. Students will be given a specific time and date to enroll in their classes after registration opens.

Registration for Summer 2025 classes beings March 10 for all students.

Graduation

The deadline to apply for Spring 2025 graduation has been extended to Feb. 5. Students must apply via their student dashboard in order to get their academic records reviewed by the graduation office. Commencement runs from May 21-23 at TU Arena.

On Wednesday, May 21, the commencement ceremony for the College of Science and Mathematics will be held at 10 a.m. and the College of Health Professions at 3 p.m.

Thursday May 22, the commencement ceremony for the College of Education will be held at 10 a.m. and the College of Liberal Arts at 3 p.m.

Friday, May 23, the ceremony for the College of Fine Arts and Communication will happen at 10 a.m. and the College of Business Economics will take place at 3 p.m., being the last ceremonies held for the spring class of 2025.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly said that Towson would be closed during spring break, the article has been edited to say Towson will be open during the break. The Towerlight regrets this error.