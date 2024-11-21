Important Thanksgiving break hours to be aware of

By Jaylen Beaner-Walker, Contributing Writer

Towson University’s Thanksgiving break is from Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 1 and the last day of classes will be Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The university will officially close on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

Housing

Students are required to vacate their dorm building by 9.a.m. and OneCard access will be deactivated. Any students still in their dorm after 9 a.m. will be fined $175. Students who need accommodation to remain in their dorm past the closure must have filled out a Late Stay Request Form.

Students will be given a list of tasks that are required to be completed before moving out for break for their specific dorms, though they are not required to remove any items. Students may also contact a CCA within their dorm or their RA for anything regarding what needs to be done for moving out.

Closing inspections will take place after students have moved out. On Sunday, Dec. 1 at noon OneCard access to student housing will be reactivated.

Campus Recreation

Campus Rec will close early on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. for the break and be closed through Nov. 30. The facility will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 1 at noon and resume normal hours of operation.

Dining

Glen dining hall will be open on Nov. 26 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed Wednesday to Saturday, opening back up on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Newell dining hall will be open on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed from Wednesday to Saturday, opening again on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

West Village Commons dining hall will be open on Nov. 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will also be open on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will re-open Sunday at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, all restaurants inside of the University Union will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Dunkin Donuts, which closes at 2 p.m.

From Wednesday to Sunday, all restaurants inside of the Union will be closed with an exception of The Den, which will be closed from Wednesday to Saturday, opening on Sunday at 5 p.m. and closing at 11:30 p.m.

Panda Express will be open on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and close from Wednesday to Saturday, re-opening on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Einstein Bros Bagels will be open on Nov. 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with it being closed from Wednesday to Sunday.

Tiger Express will continue to be open all break 24/7.