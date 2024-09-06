In State Game vs Maryland Ends in a 1-1 Draw 

By Waindim Tufoin, contributing writer

A tale of two halves led to both teams only scoring one goal and the game ending in a draw.

Towson faced Maryland, and in the first half it was all Terrapins. They controlled the pace of play for most of the half, kept most of the possession, and continuously put pressure on Towson’s defense. At 21:24, Maryland defender Taryn Raibon tapped in a pass from defender Kennedy Bell for a Terrapins goal.

Towson began to find their rhythm after the Terps goal, but their first half performance can be described as flat.

“I think we came out timid and not executing our gameplan,” said Head Coach Vettori.

In the second half, the script flipped. Towson was the team on attack, and Maryland was on their heels. Only three minutes into the second half, defender Brooke Birrell put a cross into the box that was deflected for a goal by midfielder Sophie Thibeault to tie the game at one. The Tigers found their game, and they continue to create chances after tying the game.

The halftime discussion would have Towson back on track with their game plan.

“There was a great response. We really played as a team, communicated well, and created a lot of excellent chances to win the game,” said coach Vettori.

Maryland would settle into the second half after giving up the tying goal. The game would become even as both teams looked to score to take the lead. Shots and corner kicks would come from both sides, but no goals would be scored. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Tigers (2-2-3) travel to Philadelphia to face the Pennsylvania Quakers (0-3-2) on Sept. 8th at 2 p.m.