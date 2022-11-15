‘It is truly going to be transformative for our campus’: Towson officially opens Cook Library’s Academic Commons

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to officially unveil its $4.1 million Academic Commons within Albert S. Cook Library.

Located on the library’s third floor, the Commons was built to be a one-stop-shop for students to gain access to several university resources in one place, The Towerlight reported. The space includes access to Academic Advising, Retention & Completion, the Writing Center, Accessibility and Disability Services, and others.

The 22,000-square-foot facility, which started construction in 2018, also houses 100 workspaces.

The ribbon cutting, attended by approximately 50 people, saw several university officials discussing the project and its impact on the university. President Kim Schatzel said the Commons will help students become more comfortable with asking for help.

“By co-locating all of these services in one building, we are eliminating this barrier and further empowering our student’s success,” Schatzel told attendees.

Caitlyn Freeman/The Towerlight Caitlyn Freeman/The Towerlight Caitlyn Freeman/The Towerlight

Schatzel also said the space emphasized the increased value of a college education.

“This Academic Commons will provide to students with even more resources and even more opportunities that are part of a world-class Towson University education,” Schatzel said. “That is why as we open the center today, it is truly a great day to be a Towson tiger.”

Echoing Schatzel, Provost Melanie Perreault said it was challenging to pull several different departments into one space, and it was a group effort to achieve.

“It is truly going to be transformative for our campus and in service of our students who are outstanding and deserve the best facilities that we could possibly build for them,” Perreault said.

The Commons is open 24 hours, seven days a week, which Dean of University Libraries Suzanna Yaukey said is an asset location-wise.

“At the heart of the university, Cook Library is the perfect location for this partnership,” Yaukey said.