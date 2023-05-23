IUP transfer Tomiwa Sulaiman commits to Towson Men’s Basketball

By Jake Shindel, Deputy Sports Editor

Tomiwa Sulaiman has committed to Towson, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. Sulaiman averaged 12.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for Indiana University of Pennsylvania last season.

Sulaiman originally committed to Bryant earlier in the transfer portal period, but decommitted last week. Now, he lands with Towson, a team that had expressed interest in him and even brought him in for a visit on April 8.

The 6-6 forward from London, England has two years of eligibility remaining. His 12.6 points per game and 58% field goal percentage are both career highs. Sulaiman played in and started all 32 games for IUP last season, a team that went 32-2.