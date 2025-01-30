Khady Leye on Top Again, Earns Fourth CAA Rookie of the Week Award

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

The Tigers’ own Khady Leye added a fourth CAA Rookie of the Week award to her belt, as announced by the league on Monday.

The freshman forward has played a crucial role for Towson all season, dominating off the bench with her pure scoring ability and her strong defensive presence on the court. This past week, Leye averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals for the Tigers in close matchups.

In Friday’s contest against Hampton, Leye would manage 11 points after shooting 4-of-8 from the field. She would also contribute a steal and four rebounds for the Tigers in a hard fought battle against the Pirates from Hampton.

Two days later, in a matchup against William & Mary, Khady Leye led the Tigers in scoring, boasting 18 points from off the bench. She shot 50% from the field and added five rebounds for the Tigers.

Leye had a perfect weekend from behind the stripe, shooting 8-for-8 in her free throw attempts, as well as posting 50% from the field over the course of the weekend.

The 6’2 freshman forward continues to be a key player for the Towson Tigers, as well as a major threat to opposing teams. Her dominance on the court remains pivotal for Towson, and helped her in tallying a fourth CAA Rookie of the Week award.

Khady Leye and the Tigers face-off against the Delaware Blue Hens on Friday, Jan. 31st at 6:30 p.m.