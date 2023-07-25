Kristen Carr named new head coach of Towson Women’s Lacrosse

By Courtney Ott, Sports Editor and Brendan Kapfer, Contributing Writer

On Sunday, July 23, the Towson Women’s Lacrosse team announced Kristen Carr as their new head coach. Carr replaced Sonia LaMonica who held the position for 13 years before leaving Towson in July to take on the head coaching position at the University of Virginia.

Carr is director of Girls Lacrosse at the St. James in Virginia where they hold developmental clinics, private lessons and a competitive lacrosse program led by expert lacrosse coaches. Carr is also an assistant coach for the U.S. U-18 development national team.

Carr also previously held multiple assistant coaching positions at North Carolina (2011), Delaware (2012-14), Stanford (2016-19), Ohio State (2020) and Johns Hopkins (2021-22).

She played on UNC’s Women’s Lacrosse team as a defensive midfielder all four years where she holds their single-season draw control record at 58 and the single-game draw control record of eight that were both set in 2009. She helped lead the team to compete in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and was the runner-up in 2009. After she graduated is when she became a volunteer assistant coach in 2011, where she helped the team to the NCAA Championship Tournament.

In 2014 at Delaware, Carr helped the team to a CAA Championship game as an offensive coordinator. Then at Stanford, Carr was a defensive coordinator where the team ranked Top-25 in scoring defense three times, with one of them being a Top-10 finish in 2018.

Carr spent 14 years as a starting defender on the U.S. National Women’s Lacrosse team and was a two-time gold medalist in 2013 and 2017 after she helped the team win the FIL World Championship title.

The Baltimore native still plays professionally in the Athletes Unlimited Women’s Lacrosse League as a defender where she is currently ranked as the ninth best player in the league and the fourth best defender with 294 points.

Carr is set to start her position on Aug. 1 under a five-year contract.