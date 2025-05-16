Late-night restaurant the 2AM Project to open location in Towson

By Zachary Bandler, Contributing Writer

The 2AM Project will open a new location in Uptown over the summer and be a new late-night dining option in Towson. Per its namesake, it’ll be open till 2 a.m. most nights.

The restaurant will open June 1 at 416 York Road, right next to the Melting Pot. It’ll serve cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, wings, hush puppies, seafood, crab fries and more. Owner Ken Leong said the crab fries were the most fun to come up with.

“It’s like mixing Baltimore with late-night dining,” he said.

Growing up, his parents had a restaurant, so he learned to cook from a young age. The 2AM Project is also experimenting with different tastes in drinks such as boba and coffee, and exploring Mexican inspired dishes such as tacos and nachos.

Leong started the 2AM Project when he saw that there was little to no late-night dining scene in the Baltimore area besides bars. He also took inspiration from the halal carts during his time as a student at New York University.

“They stay open like, absurdly late until, I don’t know, 4 or 5 a.m.,” he said.

The 2AM Project will open at 11:30 a.m. and close the following day at 2:00 a.m. most nights.

Towson University first year Zachary Tobias said he liked the scheme of the restaurant and the affordable menu.

“It’s giving like, you know, 2 a.m deliveries to students that are busy studying,” Tobias said. “It’s nice and cheap.”

Towson is the fourth 2AM Project location with the rest scattered in and around Baltimore, and it’ll be the biggest of all the locations. Its interior has a cyberpunk aesthetic with obvious homages to cities in Japan, Korea and China. Bright neon murals line the walls of each location.

“We are doing some pretty cool designs with the artwork,” Leong said. “It’s very, very modern.”