Maryland and Baltimore County election results breakdown

Over 2.4 million people cast ballots in Maryland for the 2024 election season. All of the ballots have been counted and winners in their respective categories have been named. Below is the breakdown of who Maryland voted for in the presidential race, the Senate, the House of Representatives, state specific questions and multiple Baltimore County election results.

The data below was collected from the Maryland State Board of Elections and is up to date as of Nov. 7, 9:30 p.m. The results are still deemed “unofficial” by the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Maryland Wide Outcomes

Presidential:

Kamala Harris (DEM): Received 1,561,259 votes (60.28%)

Donald Trump (GOP): Received 944,636 votes (36.47%)

Jill Stein (GRN): Received 27,044 votes (1.04%)

Robert Kenney (UNA): Received 25,115 votes (0.97%)

Chase Oliver (LIB): Received 13,347 votes (0.52%)

U.S. Senate:

Angela Alsobrooks (DEM): Received 1,352,793 votes (52.49%)

Larry Hogan (GOP): Received 1,156,840 votes (44.89%)

Mike Scott (LIB): Received 61,585 votes (2.39%)

House Of Representatives:

Maryland has eight districts that elect members of the House of Representatives. Seven districts were won by a Democrat candidate and one won by a Republican. Towson resides in District 2.

U.S. Representative District 2:

John Olszwiski (DEM): Received 185,883 votes (56.1%)

Kim Klacik (GOP): Received 137,867 votes (41.61%)

Jasen Wunder (LIB) Received 6,963 votes (2.1%)

Baltimore County Elections

Presidential Breakdown:

Kamala Harris (DEM): Received 211,643 votes

Donald Trump (GOP): Received 136,702 votes

Jill Stein (GRN): Received 3,459 votes

Robert Kenney (UNA): Received 3,427 votes

Chase Oliver (LIB): Received 1,933 votes

Baltimore City Mayor:

Brandon M. Scott (DEM): Received 144,120 votes (81.56%)

Shannon Wright (GOP): Received 30,489 votes (17.25%)

Other Write-ins: Received 2,088 votes (1.18%)

Ballot Questions

Maryland wide: Question 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment

Voting “for” meant adding an article to the Maryland State Constitution establishing a right to reproductive freedom, including “the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end one’s own pregnancy.” An “against” vote opposed amending the state constitution.

For: Received 1,845,091 votes (74.48%)

Against: Received 632,226 votes (25.52%)

Baltimore County Ballot Questions

Question A: Charter Amendment Increase County Council to 9 Members

Voting “for” supports increasing the Baltimore County Council from seven members to nine.

For: Received 195,074 votes (60.45%)

Against: Received 127,634 (39.55%)

Question B: Charter Amendment Office of the Inspector General

Voting “for” supports establishing the Office of the Inspector General.

For: Received 259,670 votes (80.48%)

Against: Received 62,980 votes (19.52%)

Question C: Charter Amendment Planning Board Term Limits

Voting “for” supports creating a three consecutive term limit for the Planning Board members and to have all appointments to the board subject to confirmation by the County Council.

For: Received 293,499 votes (89.78%)

Against: Received 33,413 votes (10.22%)

Question D: County Ordinance Refuse Disposal Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance authorizing Baltimore County to borrow $5 million for refuse disposal projects.

For: Received 245,384 votes (74.26%)

Against: Received 85,035 (25.74%)

Question E: County Ordinance Community College Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance authorizing Baltimore County to borrow $18 million for community college projects.

For: Received 234,643 votes (70.52%)

Against: Receiving 98,066 votes (29.48%)

Question F: County Ordinance Public Works Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance that authorizes Baltimore county to borrow $55 million for public works projects.

For: Received 269,717 votes (80.63%)

Against: Received 64,814 (19.37%)

Question G: County Ordnance Parks, Preservation and Greenways Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance that authorizes Baltimore county to borrow $8 million for parks, preservation and greenways projects.

For: Received 269,553 votes (80.37%)

Against: Received 65,826 votes (19.63%)

Question H: County Ordinance School Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance to authorize Baltimore county to borrow $331 million for school buildings and site projects.

For: Received 258,335 votes (76.93%)

Against: Received 77,473 cotes (23.07%)

Question I: County Ordinance Agricultural and Rural Land Preservation Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance to authorize Baltimore County to borrow $6 million for agricultural and rural land preservation projects.

For: Received 236,575 votes (72.54%)

Against: Received 89,576 votes (27.46%)

Question J: County Ordinance Community Improvement Project Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance to authorize Baltimore County to borrow $4 million for community improvement projects.

For: Received 259,489 votes (79.04%)

Against: Received 68,818 votes (20.96%)

Question K: County Ordinance Waterway Improvement Program Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance to authorize Baltimore County to borrow $20 million for hte acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extension, alteration, repair and modernization of waterway improvement and stormwater-related projects.

For: Received 263,266 votes (80.06%)

Against: Received 65,550 votes (19.94%)

Question L: County Ordinance Operation Buildings Borrowing

Voting “for” supports an ordinance authorizing Baltimore County to borrow $130.5 million for public operational buildings.

For: Received 240,854 votes (73.69%)

Against: Received 85,988 votes (26.31%)