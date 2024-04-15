Meet the candidates running for SGA

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Elections for the 104th Towson University Student Government Association administration begin on April 17.

There is one candidate running for each administrative position except treasurer, which has two.

The Towerlight sent each candidate on the 2024 ballot a questionnaire to allow them to explain their campaigns in their own words. Below are the responses.

Note: presidential candidate Edmund Rhynes Jr., attorney general candidate Kennedy Bennett, chief of staff candidate Mary Adewole and deputy chief of staff candidate Oreofe Odusanya did not respond to the questionnaire.

Why did you decide to run?



Jenna Jalloh, treasurer candidate I decided to run for SGA Treasurer because I am deeply passionate about serving my fellow students and making a positive impact on our campus community. Throughout my time in student government, I have witnessed firsthand the importance of responsible fiscal management and equitable resource allocation in supporting the needs and aspirations of student organizations. As SGA Attorney General, I’m chair of the Grant Review Committee, and I have had the opportunity to work closely with our advisor as well as our judicial board and review numerous grant applications, gaining valuable experience in managing student government funds and ensuring transparency and fairness in the budgeting process.



I am committed to advocating for the needs of all students, regardless of background or affiliation. I believe that every student deserves access to resources and opportunities that enable them to thrive and succeed. As SGA Treasurer, I see an opportunity to leverage my experience, skills, and passion for student advocacy to ensure that our student government effectively serves the needs of the entire student body.



Ultimately, I decided to run for SGA Treasurer because I believe in the power of student leadership to drive positive change and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our peers. I am ready to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to this role and work tirelessly to create a more inclusive, equitable, and vibrant campus community for all. Marlon Mauricio, treasurer candidate I decided to run for Treasurer at Towson University because I am deeply committed to not only ensuring financial transparency within our student body but also creating connections and being a useful resource to students in order to make them feel more welcome and see us as people who they can come talk to whenever they need to. I am passionate about accountability and responsible spending. I can run our student organization’s finances well to get the most out of it for all students. I’m excited to put my financial knowledge and strong desire to help other students to use by applying my abilities and adding to the success and financial well-being of our campus community. Simi Sanni, vice presidential candidate I decided to run because this position will allow me to bridge the gap between students and university officials. For change to happen we need to listen to student body concerns but also work with university officials to ensure that we can see it through.



What is one pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students, and how would you help address it if elected?



Jenna Jalloh, treasurer candidate One pressing issue currently faced by Towson students is access to affordable and convenient parking on campus. If elected, I would prioritize addressing this issue by advocating for solutions to improve parking accessibility and alleviate parking-related stress for students. This could include initiatives such as:



1. Improving Parking Infrastructure: I would work with campus administrators to assess parking infrastructure and identify opportunities for expansion or improvement, such as adding parking garages or designated student parking areas.



2. Advocating for Fair Parking Policies: I would advocate for fair and equitable parking policies that prioritize the needs of students, such as ensuring transparent pricing, reasonable permit fees, and accessible parking options for students with disabilities.



3. Increasing Communication and Transparency: I would work to improve communication and transparency regarding parking policies, availability, and updates to ensure that students are well-informed and aware of their parking options.



By addressing parking concerns and advocating for solutions to improve parking accessibility, I believe we can enhance the overall student experience and create a more inclusive and supportive campus environment. Marlon Mauricio, treasurer candidate One pressing issue at Towson is parking. I plan to address this by assembling a group of individuals who are passionate about helping students within the SGA E-board. We will meet with Director Pamela Mooney to discuss the ins and outs of how parking is charged, how it works, and how it is decided where students park. We will advise adjustments and assess what is possible and what is unrealistic to tackle this problem. Additionally, we will keep students updated on the situation by posting on the SGA Instagram. Simi Sanni, vice presidential candidate One pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students is food insecurity. I plan to propose a bill that will expand the partnership of Doc Dollars and local food spots. This plan includes giving each student at least $100 Doc Dollars to start off with and from there can be refilled by the student.



If you previously held office and are running for reelection, please give an example of at least one improvement you believe you made or initiated for Towson students.



Jenna Jalloh, treasurer candidate During my term as Attorney General, I collaborated with University Residence Government, National Residence Hall Honorary, and SGA senators to address the sudden changes in the accessibility of packages to students over the summer. Recognizing the importance of transparent communication and student feedback, we jointly launched a campus-wide survey to gather input on the impact of these changes on students’ ability to access their packages conveniently.



Through this collaborative effort, we were able to collect valuable feedback from students across campus regarding their experiences and concerns with the new package accessibility policies. This data provided crucial insights into the challenges students were facing and allowed us to advocate effectively on their behalf.



Armed with the survey results, we engaged in constructive dialogue with university administrators, advocating for solutions to address students’ concerns and ensure fair and equitable access to package services. Our collaborative approach and evidence-based advocacy ultimately led to meaningful changes in the package accessibility policies, restoring convenience and accessibility for students.



By working together across student organizations and with university stakeholders, we demonstrated the power of student voice and collaboration in effecting positive change on campus. This initiative exemplifies my commitment to advocating for student interests and fostering a campus environment that prioritizes transparency, communication, and inclusivity. Marlon Mauricio, treasurer candidate I was not part of the E-Board last semester, as I am a freshman. However, one thing I am helping out with is the mental health day bill. I went around collecting signatures for a petition from students of Towson to provide evidence to the Academic Senate that we, as students, support this. Simi Sanni, vice presidential candidate N/A



In what way(s) do you think the SGA is lacking connection with or an understanding of Towson’s student body, and how could it improve?



Jenna Jalloh, treasurer candidate One way in which the SGA may be lacking connection with or understanding of Towson’s student body is through insufficient representation and engagement of diverse voices and perspectives. To improve in this area, the SGA could take the following steps:



1. Enhance Outreach Efforts: The SGA should proactively reach out to underrepresented student groups, including cultural organizations, international students, and students from marginalized communities, to better understand their needs and concerns. This could involve attending their events, hosting listening sessions, and soliciting feedback through surveys or focus groups.



2. Collaborate with Student Organizations: The SGA should foster closer partnerships with student organizations representing diverse interests and identities on campus. By working collaboratively on initiatives and projects, the SGA can gain insights into the needs and priorities of different student communities and amplify their voices within the student government.



3. Prioritize Inclusive Policies and Programming: The SGA should prioritize the development and implementation of policies and programming that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus. This could include advocating for inclusive campus initiatives, supporting diversity-focused events and activities, and ensuring that SGA-funded programs are accessible to all students.



Overall, by actively engaging with and listening to the diverse voices of Towson’s student body, the SGA can better understand their needs and concerns and work collaboratively to create a more inclusive and supportive campus community. Marlon Mauricio, treasurer candidate I believe that Towson’s SGA is one of the best if not the best there is in Maryland, but there’s always room to make connections with students. We need to let students know that we are here for them and they shouldn’t feel intimidated to walk into our office and ask us questions regarding financial policy, funding, or how to get involved in SGA. That’s something I plan to work on in my role by establishing an Instagram dedicated to the Treasurer position providing information, meeting times, updates on budget, and much more. This way students can always stay up to date and ask questions via Instagram, email, or in person. Simi Sanni, vice presidential candidate I think SGA has improved the connection with Towson’s Student Body. One thing I think we can continue to improve on is to connect with each demographic of students not solely those in student organizations. I think the best way for this is to improve is to reach out to students in person, attend different events, conduct surveys and be a listening ear.



If you previously held office and are running for reelection, what was your greatest accomplishment in your previous term?



Jenna Jalloh, treasurer candidate During my previous term in office, I successfully worked on bridging communication gaps between student organizations appealing for budget reasons. Recognizing the importance of transparent communication and collaboration, I facilitated discussions to improve dialogue between student groups and the student government. By providing guidance to organizations, we were able to address concerns more effectively and find solutions that worked for everyone involved. This accomplishment highlights my commitment to fostering a more collaborative and communicative environment within the student government, ensuring that all student organizations feel heard and supported in their budgetary needs. Marlon Mauricio, treasurer candidate Once again, I was not part of the E-Board last semester, but one of my greatest accomplishments was joining the Street Team established by Kaylaa Moneé, the current Director of Student [Services and] Affairs. I went out with the current president, Jordan Colquitt, to connect with students about how they feel regarding Towson’s current state. One thing we found out is that transfer students feel like there needs to be more guidance when they come in, which we reported back to Kaylaa Moneé. Simi Sanni, vice presidential candidate N/A



Note: the candidate responses were collected via survey. The Towerlight only edited them for grammatical and punctuation errors.

Related