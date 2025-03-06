Myra Harris, one of Towson’s first African-American graduates, dies

By Morgan Lane, Contributing Writer

Myra Harris, one of Towson University’s first Black students and the woman Harris Hall is named after, died on Feb. 1, 2025 at the age of 87.

Harris, born on Dec. 9, 1937, took a leap of faith shortly after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that ruled racial segregation in schools was unconstitutional. She transferred to the then all-white State Teachers College at Towson from Coppin State University in 1955.

Harris was a commuter, known as a “dayhop.” She attended school alongside Marvis Barnes, the only other Black student at Towson at the time. They both had to face microaggressions during their education.

In 1993, the Granting Opportunity for Learning and Development associates founded the Harris-Barnes Scholarship Endowment in the alumnis names.

Harris’s niece, Angela Harris, said her aunt was delighted to receive such an honor.

“I was happy because a lot of times people that get this aren’t here anymore, but Myra was alive to see it happen,” Angela said.

Three decades after the Harris-Barnes scholarship’s creations Harris received another honor, a residence hall named named after her. Now Harris Hall houses students in West Village.

After graduating Towson, Harris went on to earn her masters degree at Columbia University and started teaching elementary schoolers, which was a lifetime dream of hers. She eventually became principal of Harlem Park Elementary School in Baltimore.

When she wasn’t making history, Harris enjoyed helping her community. As a Baltimore native, she lived in the same area for her whole life and was an officer for her neighborhood committee in Upton, Baltimore.

A religious person, she was also heavily active with her church, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Baltimore. She helped plan events and activities with other members of the church committee.

“Anything at the church, she was always, you know, telling us about it—keeping us abreast,” Angela said.

Whether it was bingo night or a chance to travel to a new country, Myra kept herself busy post-retirement. Never taking her foot off the gas, she drove until the age of 86.