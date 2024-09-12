New Amazon pick-up lockers installed in West Village

By Zhane Amin, contributing writer

An expansion of the self-service Amazon lockers in the West Village Parking Garage took place over the summer. The new expansion includes 46 lockers to the preexisting ones, making a total of 134 self-service lockers.

There were previously 88 lockers in the parking garage, located on the first floor of the West Village Parking Garage by the elevators. Instructions on using the Amazon lockers can be found here.

“Our hope is that it will be easier, quicker, and more convenient for students to receive items purchased from Amazon with the additional lockers,” Operations Coordinator for Parking & Transportation Services John Dye told The Towerlight in an email. Postal Services operates under the transportation department.

One student found the proximity convenient as opposed to traveling to the Student Union from West Village.

“If I were to order something from Amazon or so, it would be pretty convenient because the West Village Garage is closer to me than the Union,” senior Theo Velasquez said.

Another student enjoyed the extra space and promptness of package delivery.

“The West Village Amazon lockers are extremely convenient. There’s always space to get packages delivered, and for most, it’s the ideal place to get packages sent to without any delays,” senior Brandon Grubb said. “The Union does not have enough Amazon locker spaces which can cause many delays if people delay in picking up packages. I have on multiple occasions had issues delivering to Union due to the lockers being full.”

When a package is ready for pickup students will receive an email with a bar code or a pin number. Once the pin is entered or barcode scanned at the kiosk, the designated locker with the package will open.

Any package that is too big to fit in the lockers will be picked up at the counter in the Post Office Mailroom on the first floor of the University Union. Other packages can be sent to the indoor lockers, or outdoor lockers which can be found on the lower level of the Union Garage.