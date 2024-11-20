New renderings of Smith Hall renovations boast two floor newsroom, cinema, TV studios and more

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University released new renderings of the finished Smith Hall renovations. The 200,000 square foot building will open in fall of 2027 and become the new home of the Mass Communication, Communication Studies and Electronic Film and Media programs.

Several new additions include: a 250-seat cinema, a two floor newsroom with anchor desks, a TV studio, recording and audio production studios, virtual reality and animation labs, a public relations and advertising agency lab, a black box performance space and a rooftop terrace.

Renderings provided by Towson University

“We’re gonna have a lot of new facilities, be able to properly train our students for their careers,” MCOM Professor Clifford Neill said.

Smith Hall’s east side had to be deconstructed in Spring of 2024 and will be rebuilt, while the west side will only be undergoing renovations. The building will not reach as far towards the Media Center as it once did, and instead will turn more inwards to the center of campus.

“It’s going to be beautiful,” TU President Mark Ginsberg said. “I think what will happen in that program is what’s happened in the health professions with this new building opening. It’s just transformative for them.”

Smith Hall will also have TU’s first geothermal well, which will channel thermal energy from the ground to cool and heat the building. It will also become the new home of the Faculty Academic Center of Excellence.