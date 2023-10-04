Nia Christopher continues to strike, earned second CAA Offensive Player of the Week

By Sam Peterson, Senior Staff Writer

The Towson women’s soccer team has been nothing short of historic as the team advanced to 10-1-1 with senior forward Nia Christopher leading the offense.

In Towson’s win against Stony Brook University, Christopher found the net to help advance the Tigers past the Seawolves. Three days later, on the road against Hampton, Christopher scored one goal and assisted on another, earning CAA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Against Stony Brook, the John Carroll School graduate was the first to get on the board, giving the Tigers an early lead in the 26th minute. The Tigers would go on to earn their fourth shutout in a 3-0 victory.

While on the road in Virginia, the Bermuda native was again the first to put the Tigers up early, scoring in the 14th minute of play. Later in the second half, the standout striker would assist on forward Jasmine Hamid’s goal. Christopher and the Tigers would earn their 10th win of the season as they defeated Hampton 3-0.

After recently breaking the record for all-time points and all-time goals in program history, Christopher continues to set the bar with 36 career goals. Christopher, with a program record of 86 points and counting, is the first player in program history to achieve 80 points in their career.

Christopher has tallied a point in each of the last six games and has scored in the past four games. The catalyst of the Tiger offense currently sits atop the CAA in game-winning goals with six and points with 25 for the season. Christopher is second in the conference for goals with nine and is tied for second in assists with seven.

On top of earning CAA Offensive Player of the Week, Christopher was named to College Soccer News National team of the Week. Christopher has earned CAA weekly honors twice in the past three weeks.

The Tigers have stayed atop the CAA with a 6-0-1 record. Towson will stay on the road as they travel to Monmouth University to face the Hawks on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.