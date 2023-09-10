Nia Christopher ties all-time goal record, leading Towson past Charleston 2-1

By Sam Peterson, senior staff writer and Brendan Kapfer, contributing writer

After going scoreless in their last two games, the Towson women’s soccer team was able to find the back of the net after defeating the College of Charleston 2-1.

Senior forward Nia Christopher scored her 30th goal that happened to win the game and is tied for most all-time in program history. The Tiger’s win is their first in-conference win of the year.

“I’m thrilled,” head coach Katherine Vettori said. “Thrilled for her, thrilled for the team, I want her streak to go and go and go.”

Towson gained possession early in the game, notching two shots on goal in the first five minutes of play. Midfielder Julie Lynch was able to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with sophomore midfielder Reese Borden assisting on the goal.

The Tiger defense was a key factor in the first half. Goalkeeper Riley Melendez defended Charleston’s two opportunities to tie, recording two saves. Towson outshot the Cougars in the first half 12-5 thanks to their ability to create chances out of the defensive third.

“We made it a really exciting game today,” Vettori said. “I think if we finish our chances early, it will kill a game and not leave us down to the final wire. I’m really happy with the three points.”

Towson went into the first half retaining their 1-0 lead. The Tigers controlled the ball for a majority of the half with 58% possession.

The Tiger offense continued to create scoring opportunities as the second half began.

Senior forward Jasmine Hamid was able to find the net in the 47th and 54th minute but both goals were negated due to an offsides call. In total, the Tigers had five offsides during the course of the entire game.

The Cougars were able to tie the game after Charleston midfielder Abby Fisher was able to find the bottom right of the net off a corner kick in the 63rd minute. The Charleston goal is the fourth goal in seven games Melendez and the Tiger defense have allowed.

“To give up that corner, you can kind of feel it. We just have to do a better job of not giving up set pieces in general,” Vettori said.

Christopher was able to retake the lead for the Tigers, scoring the Tigers second goal off of graduate forward Demi Pierre’s assist. Towson now sits at an overall record of 5-1-1 and a 1-0-1 conference record.

Towson will travel down to North Carolina to face Elon University on Sep. 14 at 7 p.m.