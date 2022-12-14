UMass’s Matthew Nugent named Dean of Fisher College

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University has selected the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Matthew Nugent as the next dean of the Fisher College of Science & Mathematics, Provost Melanie Perreault announced in a campus-wide email Wednesday.

Nugent, who currently serves as the associate dean for research, innovation and partnerships at the Kennedy College of Sciences, will begin his tenure on July 17, 2023. He will fill the vacancy left by former Dean David Vanko, who stepped down in June 2022.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Towson University, an institution on an upward trajectory of increasing excellence in teaching and scholarship,” Nugent said in a statement. “I am particularly eager to work with the passionate faculty and staff of the Fisher College of Science and Mathematics to expand the educational opportunities for its diverse student body.”

Perreault said Nugent will help develop strategies to aid the university in its quest to gain an R2 Carnegie Classification of high research. This classification would require the university to graduate 20 doctoral students and spend at least $5 million on research annually.

Nugent’s research focuses on developing predictive models for human disease treatment, Perreault said. Additionally, he’s generated $20 million in research grant support for projects focused on cardiovascular disease, cancer, eye disease and lung disease.

Christopher Salice, current interim dean of Fisher College, will continue in his role until Nugent’s arrival.