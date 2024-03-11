Partial phone outage affecting university landlines resolved

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Update March 11 at 4:09 p.m.: Phone service has been fully restored.

A partial phone outage continues to affect Towson University landlines as the university begins operations Monday.

Landlines are unable to answer calls from outside phone numbers, according to a campus-wide email sent Sunday morning.

That email said the phone vendor confirmed the problem as being an equipment issue and is working to fix it.

The vendor identified the issue Saturday evening, according to an email Monday from Sean Welsh, vice president of University Marketing and Communications.

In case of an on-campus emergency, call 4-4444 from a university phone or 410-830-2134 from a cell phone or outside landline.

