Pat Skerry signed contract extension in April 2023, now under contract until 2027

By: Jake Shindel, men’s basketball reporter

Towson men’s basketball coach Pat Skerry is now under contract with the university until after the 2026-27 season, according to a copy of his latest contract obtained by The Towerlight.

The extension, signed by Skerry on April 24, 2023, was not publicly announced. Skerry said he does not care for announcements of contract extensions and that he is focusing on preparing for upcoming games.

Skerry will make $500,000 in the first year of his contract, the 2023-24 season. From there, his salary will increase by $10,000 annually until the 2026-27 season, when he will make $530,000.

Skerry signed his initial eight-year contract extension on Dec. 19, 2017. The contract was set to end in April 2025 unless the team appeared in the NCAA Tournament, which would have increased the contract by one year.

However, Skerry and at least one other head coach received one-year extensions signed on April 28, 2021, when Tim Leonard was Towson’s Director of Athletics.

Skerry’s one-year extension cited the impact that COVID-19 had on the 2020-21 college athletics season, as did Sonia LaMonica, the head coach of women’s lacrosse at the time. LaMonica received a one-year extension, too, signed on the same day as Skerry.

The COVID-19 extension revised Skerry’s initial contract extension, and April 2026 was the new end date for the contract. The university did not announce Skerry’s one-year COVID-19 extension either.

Skerry is grateful to continue coaching Towson.

“I appreciate the opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve them,” Skerry said.

Skerry has accumulated 200 wins at Towson since he arrived on April 5, 2011. Skerry’s squad won one game in his first season as head coach and earned an 18-13 record during his second season.

He is also on the heels of back-to-back 20-win seasons after going 4-14 during the pandemic season. Towson’s 25-win season in 2021-22 is tied for the highest win total for Towson since they became a Division I school.

Despite Skerry’s success at Towson, he has yet to take a team to the CAA Championship game or the NCAA Tournament.

Towson is off to a 0-1 start in conference play this season after falling to Monmouth on Thursday, 51-43.

