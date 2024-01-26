Patricia Anumgba awarded CAA Player of the Week

By Courtney Ott, Sports Editor

Guard Patricia Anumgba was announced CAA Player of the Week on Jan. 22 after Towson Women’s Basketball went 2-0 against Hampton and William & Mary.

Anumgba hit a career-high 28 points and eight 3-pointers against Hampton on Jan. 19 as Towson dominated at home court 83-53. Anumgba also recorded four rebounds and one steal.

On Jan. 21 against William & Mary, Anumgba recorded 25 points, three 3-pointers, two rebounds and three assists in Towson’s 80-64 win.

Towson’s next game is Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. on the road against Delaware.