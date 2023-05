The Towson Chamber of Commerce hosted the 54th Annual Towson Town Spring Festival on May 6 and 7 in Uptown. The event included over 200 vendors and several live music performances. Below are photos from the festival.

Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight

Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight

Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight

Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight

Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight

Isabella Mooney/The Towerlight