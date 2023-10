Dance the Madness is an annual event where the sororities and fraternities of Towson University team up and compete. The competition is part of TigerTHON, a fundraiser for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Zeta Beta Tau and Alpha Xi Delta won Dance the Madness 2023 on Oct. 4.

Theta Chi & Zeta Tau Alpha win second place. (Kenneth Storck/The Towerlight) Alpha Sigma Phi & Kappa Delta win third place. (Kenneth Storck/The Towerlight) Zeta Beta Tau & Alpha Xi Delta win first place. (Kenneth Storck/The Towerlight)

Correction: A previous version of this article listed Alpha Phi as the winning sorority. This is incorrect, it was Alpha Xi Delta. The Towerlight regrets this error.