Police Blotter Oct. 22 to Oct. 28
October 28, 2024
October 28, 2024
PHOTOS: Towson Field Hockey lost to Hofstra
October 25, 2024
October 25, 2024
English department aims to redefine what an English degree means
October 23, 2024
October 23, 2024
COFAC offers free student tickets to art performances through alumni donation
October 22, 2024
October 22, 2024
Police Blotter Oct. 15 to Oct. 21
October 21, 2024
October 21, 2024
PHOTOS: Homecoming week 2024
October 20, 2024
October 20, 2024
The Spotted Lanternfly: the species that invaded Towson University
October 17, 2024
October 17, 2024
Fall Guide: spooky and thankful events happening on TU’s campus
October 16, 2024
October 16, 2024
Honors College gets new dean in Alison McCartney
October 15, 2024
October 15, 2024
PHOTOS: Homecoming week 2024
(Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight)
PHOTOS: Homecoming week 2024
Editor in Chief
October 20, 2024
October 20, 2024
Opening parade – Oct.
14
Students holding Homecoming banner at parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
TU drumline marching in the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
TU cheer mid black’n’gold routine at the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
Doc the tiger at the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
TU cheer squad posing with their poms as they march in the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
TU field hockey players marching in Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
Announcer at TU Homecoming parade speaking to the crowd (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight))
Tu drumline at Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
TU drumline member (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
TU cheerleaders holding their poms in the sky at the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
Dance the Madness – Oct. 17
Kappa Delta and Alpha Epsilon Pi win first place at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Phi Kappa Psi and Tri Delta performing at Dance the Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Allure Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness.(Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Alpha Xi Delta and the Sigma Chi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The crowd of Towson University’s Greek life dance contest, Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Delta Phi Epsilon and Alpha Sigma Phi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Alpha Epsilon Pi and Kappa Delta performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Zeta Beta Tau and Alpha Phi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Fusion Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Lambda Theta Phi performing one of their salutes. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Phi Mu and Chi Phi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Pi Kappa Alpha and Zeta Tau Alpha performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Alpha Gamma Delta and the Pasion Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Towson Rhythm Step Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Towson University Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Towson University Football Team introducing themselves at Dance the Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson University’s Women’s Basketball team introducing themselves at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Homecoming football – Oct. 19
Moments before the Towson linemen and the Stonybrook lineman dual on the line of scrimmage. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Stonybrook’s Wide Receiver Jasiah Williams spinning off his Towson opponent’s tackle. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Tigers running out of the tunnel for the start of the Homecoming game.(Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
The Towson defense getting an important tackle against Stonybrook. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson Wide Receiver, Jaceon Doss fumbling the ball to Stonybrook’s defense. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Head Coach Pete Schinnick reviewing the game plan after giving up a touchdown. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Linebacker Daniel Raymond celebrating preventing a Stonybrook first down. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Quarterback Sean Brown attempting to make a pass while the Stonybrook defense converges. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Running Back Ike Daniels scoring a touchdown at the end of the game. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Running Back Tyrell Greene Jr trying to escape the grasp of his Stonybrook opponent. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Star Tight End Carter Runyon, stiff arming his Stonybrook defender. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Tyrell Greene Junior, stiff arming his Stonybrook opponent as he goes for a big run. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson’s Wide Receiver John Dunmore giving up an important fumble to the Stonybrook defense. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
Towson supporters hanging their heads at the end of a brutal Homecoming loss to Stonybrook. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
