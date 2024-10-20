(Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight)
PHOTOS: Homecoming week 2024

Opening parade – Oct. 14

  • Students holding Homecoming banner at parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • TU drumline marching in the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • TU cheer mid black’n’gold routine at the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • Doc the tiger at the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • TU cheer squad posing with their poms as they march in the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • TU field hockey players marching in Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • Announcer at TU Homecoming parade speaking to the crowd (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight))
  • Tu drumline at Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • TU drumline member (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).
  • TU cheerleaders holding their poms in the sky at the Homecoming parade (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight).

Dance the Madness – Oct. 17

  • Kappa Delta and Alpha Epsilon Pi win first place at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Phi Kappa Psi and Tri Delta performing at Dance the Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Allure Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness.(Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Alpha Xi Delta and the Sigma Chi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The crowd of Towson University’s Greek life dance contest, Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Delta Phi Epsilon and Alpha Sigma Phi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Alpha Epsilon Pi and Kappa Delta performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Zeta Beta Tau and Alpha Phi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Fusion Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Lambda Theta Phi performing one of their salutes. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Phi Mu and Chi Phi performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Pi Kappa Alpha and Zeta Tau Alpha performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Alpha Gamma Delta and the Pasion Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Towson Rhythm Step Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Towson University Dance Team performing at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Towson University Football Team introducing themselves at Dance the Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson University’s Women’s Basketball team introducing themselves at Dance The Madness. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)

Homecoming football – Oct. 19

  • Moments before the Towson linemen and the Stonybrook lineman dual on the line of scrimmage. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Stonybrook’s Wide Receiver Jasiah Williams spinning off his Towson opponent’s tackle. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Tigers running out of the tunnel for the start of the Homecoming game.(Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • The Towson defense getting an important tackle against Stonybrook. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson Wide Receiver, Jaceon Doss fumbling the ball to Stonybrook’s defense. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Head Coach Pete Schinnick reviewing the game plan after giving up a touchdown. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Linebacker Daniel Raymond celebrating preventing a Stonybrook first down. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Quarterback Sean Brown attempting to make a pass while the Stonybrook defense converges. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Running Back Ike Daniels scoring a touchdown at the end of the game. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Running Back Tyrell Greene Jr trying to escape the grasp of his Stonybrook opponent. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Star Tight End Carter Runyon, stiff arming his Stonybrook defender. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Tyrell Greene Junior, stiff arming his Stonybrook opponent as he goes for a big run. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson’s Wide Receiver John Dunmore giving up an important fumble to the Stonybrook defense. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
  • Towson supporters hanging their heads at the end of a brutal Homecoming loss to Stonybrook. (Kenny Storck/The Towerlight)
