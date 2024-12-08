PHOTOS: Men’s Basketball fails to repeat victory in the Charm City Hoops Classic Championship.

In the final game of the Charm City Hoops Classic, the Tigers lost to Baltimore County rivals the UMBC Retrievers, 71-84.

Towson’s star sophmore, Tyler Tejada, driving against his UMBC opponent. The game was at Towson’s TU Arena, in Towson, MD, on December 7th, 2024. Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight.

Towson’s shooting guard, Nendah Tarke, going for the layup against his UMBC defender, Louie Jordan. Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight.

Towson’s junior veteran, Christian May, dunking the ball with force. The game was at Towson’s TU Arena, in Towson, MD, on December 7th, 2024. Owen Kress/The Towerlight.