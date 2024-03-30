PHOTOS: Orglympics 2024

By Sarah Sternhagen, staff writer

The Towson University Student Government Association hosted Orglympics Thursday night, a competition offering $150 and 10 Tiger Points for the student organization that took first place.

First place went to Modelz of Distinction, second place to the Pasión Latin Dance Group, and third place to the Latin American Student Organization.

A dozen teams competed in red-light green-light, ring toss, tug of war, Twister and musical chairs.

Tiger Points are credits given to student organizations that determine the amount of funding and resources they receive from TU.

