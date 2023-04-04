Skip to the content
PHOTOS: The Fifth Annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival
April 4, 2023
April 4, 2023
Several Towson professors participate in #MakeClimateAClass week
April 4, 2023
April 4, 2023
TU to host inaugural nonprofit summit aimed at supporting minority-led organizations
April 2, 2023
April 3, 2023
Charles Thompson will return to Towson Men’s Basketball next season following career year
April 2, 2023
April 2, 2023
Jason Gibson not returning to Towson Men’s Basketball after season-ending back injury
April 2, 2023
April 2, 2023
Last place Towson Baseball takes down first place Elon in first game of weekend series
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Towson’s VP of Enrollment talks joining ATI, test-option admissions, campus diversity
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
College of Business hosts open forums with final candidates of dean search
March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023
Towson Baseball drops fourth-straight game in close contest against Coppin State
March 28, 2023
March 28, 2023
PHOTOS: The Fifth Annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival
People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
Photos
PHOTOS: The Fifth Annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival
Editor in Chief
April 4, 2023
April 4, 2023
People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. The East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention co-sponsored the event. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
Naseed Gifted and his daughter with his book "P.B. Soldier" at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
Panel discussion with Black writers and illustrators led by the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
Isaiah Freeman
Towson
Towson University
