People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
Photos

PHOTOS: The Fifth Annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival

People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. The East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention co-sponsored the event. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
People visiting each table and engaging with Black authors, bookstore owners and illustrators at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
Naseed Gifted and his daughter with his book “P.B. Soldier” at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
Panel discussion with Black writers and illustrators led by the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention at the fifth annual Towson Black Comic Book Festival in the Liberal Arts building on April 1, 2023. (Isaiah Freeman/The Towerlight).
