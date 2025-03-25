Photos: The Tigers fell to the Tigers.

This past Friday, March 21st, the Towson Tigers Women’s lacrosse team lost a close fight to the 10th in the nation-ranked Princeton Tigers.

Towson’s Star senior and captain, Milana Zizakovic, scoring a goal against Princeton’s goaltender Amelia Hughes. The game was at Towson’s Tiger Field on March 21st, 2025, in Towson, MD. The Towerlight/Ersell Kizzie.

Towson’s Junior defender, Jessica Lampasone, attempting to defend the attack by the Princeton Tigers. The game was played on Friday, March 21st, 2025, at Towson’s Tiger Field in Towson, MD. The Towerlight/Ersell Kizzie.

Towson’s junior midfielder, Katie Roszko, bringing the ball upfield, attempting to get Towson’s offense going. The game was played at Towson’s Tiger Field on Friday, March 21st, 2025, in Towson, MD. The Towerlight/Ersell Kizzie.

Towson’s senior defenseman, Shannon Sullivan defending Princeton’s attack. The game was played at Towson’s Tiger Field on March 21st, 2025, in Towson, MD. The Towerlight/Ersell Kizzie.