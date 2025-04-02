Photos: The Tigers ran the Towson Invitational.

This past Friday and Saturday, March 28th and 29th, the Towson University Track & Field team hosted the Towson Invitational Meet, competing against teams from Division I (Temple, Morgan State, Loyola), Division II (Millersville), Division III (Goucher), Howard Community College, and the University of Maryland club track. The Invitational was held at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium and the athletic fields in Towson, MD, on March 28th and 29th, 2025.

Towson’s Jasmine Scott all-out sprinting for the first-place finish in her race with the finish line in sight. The second day of the Towson Invitational was held at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium and the athletic fields on March 29th, 2025, in Towson, MD. Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight

Towson’s Aleah Schwartz prepping her discus throw while she engages in the throwing cycle. The second day of the Towson Invitational was held on March 29th, 2025, at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium and the athletic fields in Towson, MD. Kenny Storck Jr/The Towerlight

Towson’s Baara Stewart passing the baton to teammate Qiora Rollins, while the relay team from Millersville University does the same, with Towson Coach Lonnie Pugh watching from the side. The second day of the Towson Invitational was held at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium and the athletic fields in Towson, MD, on March 29th, 2025. Rebecca Judge/The Towerlight.

Towson’s Chayce Bryson is landing in the sand and completing her triple jump. The first day of the Towson Invitational was held at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium and the athletic fields in Towson, MD, on March 28th, 2025. Kenny Storck Jr/The Towerlight.

Maya Tucker, Cristal Cuervo, and Leeann Redlo, members of the 2023 and current Towson Track & Field team being honored for winning the 2023 Eastern College Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The second day of the Towson Invitational on March 29th, 2025, at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium and the athletic fields in Towson, MD. Kenny Storck Jr/The Towerlight.